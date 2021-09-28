Markets slip amid cautious sentiment as crude rises

MUMBAI : Markets lost nearly 1% on Tuesday amid cautious global investors while crude prices continued to rise. Fresh signs of a slowdown in Chinese economy also weighed on sentiments. The BSE Sensex was down 410.28 points or 0.68% closing ending at 59,667.60. The Nifty slipped 106.50 points or 0.60% at 17,748.60.

Markets in other parts of Asia-Pacific region were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains, rising 1.2%, China Shanghai composite was up 0.54% while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.14%.

“Stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly declined in Tuesday trade, as various firms downgraded China’s GDP forecasts amid a power crunch. European stocks fell on Tuesday, as a surge in government bond yields pressured high-growth technology shares, with fresh signs of a slowdown in China’s economy weighing on investor sentiment," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists lowered their forecast economic growth for China this year. Earlier,Nomura also had cut their forecast for China’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 to 7.7% from 8.2% due to impact of factories pausing operations amid power outages and environmental policies.

Meanwhile, Brent oil roared above $80 a barrel, the latest milestone in a global energy crisis, on signs that demand is running ahead of supply and depleting inventories. The international crude benchmark hit the highest since October 2018, before paring some earlier gains to trade close to $80.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Brent is at three-year high which is making investors nervous about its impact on the economy. “All this along with testimony of US Fed Chairman on US economy in front of Congress pushed 10-year Treasury bond yields above 1.50% for the first time in two months," he said.

Khemka feels Indian markets are likely to consolidate at higher levels given the sharp run-up in the past few weeks. Markets are increasingly witnessing rotation from outperforming sectors to under-valued stocks, he said. India volatility index or India VIX jumped 2.67% as investors grew anxious.

The market’s growing concerns regarding a sharp slowdown in China, growing expectations of reduced bond purchases by developed central banks and higher interest rates by emerging markets ones and rich valuations of the Indian market may act as headwinds for the Indian market, said Kotak Institutional Equities. However, the brokerage firm expects a moderate pullback at worst given no fundamental change to short-term and medium-term drivers of the market.

“We do not see any major change to the short-term and medium-term drivers for the Indian market. We expect a strong economic and earnings revival and a stable covid- 19 situation to provide short-term support to the market," it said in a note 21 September.

