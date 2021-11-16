Markets ended lower on Tuesday in a volatile session while Reserve Bank of India’s statement that equity market valuations are stretched dented investor sentiments. The BSE Sensex slipped 396.34 points or 0.65% ending at 60,322.37. The Nifty was down 110.25 points or 0.61% at 17,999.20.

“The domestic market started trading between gains and losses before slipping into deep red with heavy selling in banking and pharma stocks. RBI’s statement that equity market valuations is stretched added to the pressure," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 1.27% higher and Shanghai composite in China fell 0.33%.

The virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the closest communication between the two leaders since Biden took office in January, appeared to yield no immediate outcomes, but gave the two leaders opportunity to nudge their relations away from icy confrontation, even as they stuck to entrenched positions. They discussed North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, global energy markets, trade and competition, climate, military issues, the pandemic and other areas where they frequently disagree, Reuters reported.

“Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing US-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday, pushed back on market bets for tighter monetary policy saying doing so now to rein in inflation could choke off the euro zone's recovery," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

However, the RBI remains concerned about India’s steep valuations. “The spectacular gains have raised concerns over overstretched valuations with a number of global financial service firms turning cautious on Indian equities," RBI in its monthly bulletin.

Traditional valuation metrics like price-to- book value ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and market- capitalisation to GDP ratio stayed above their historical averages. The yield gap (difference between 10-year G-sec yield and 12-month forward earnings yield of BSE Sensex) at 2.47% has far outstripped its historical long-term average of 1.65%.

