Markets slip nearly 1% on valuations concerns

The virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the closest communication between the two leaders since Biden took office in January, appeared to yield no immediate outcomes, but gave the two leaders opportunity to nudge their relations away from icy confrontation, even as they stuck to entrenched positions. They discussed North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, global energy markets, trade and competition, climate, military issues, the pandemic and other areas where they frequently disagree, Reuters reported.