Markets slip on global cues, more lockdown

Indian equities ended lower on Monday with investors expecting an extension of the lockdown, while weakness in global markets and rise in crude prices dented sentiments further. The BSE Sensex ended at 30,690.02, down 469.60 points, or 1.51%, while the 50-share Nifty index was at 8,993.85, down 118.05 points, or 1.3%.

According to analysts, investors are worried that a continuation of the lockdown will intensify pressure on India’s economic growth as well as corporate earnings, which in turn will impact the markets in the future.

Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said trading momentum seen in core economy related stocks and sectors such as infrastructure, auto and cement, indicate that an economic stimulus package announcement by the government may follow soon.

The markets will closely follow the Prime Minister’s speech scheduled for Tuesday at 10am, wherein he is likely to announce a road map to fight covid-19 and measures to kick-start the economy.

Volatility was witnessed once again on Monday. The Indian volatility index (VIX) ended at 51.46, up 3.44%. However, the VIX cooled off from the highs of March. Chandan Taparia, technical and derivatives analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “VIX has corrected by over 40% from its recent swing high of 86.64, and has been lower in the last six trading sessions, giving some comfort to bulls in the market, but short bounces should not be considered as the start of a bull rally. Fear is cooling down across the globe. Decline in VIX is also supporting the fear sentiment to top out, which has provided bounce to global and Indian equity markets. However, overall high volatility indicates uncertainty and weakness, thus volatile swings cannot be ruled out. So, volatility has to cool down across the global market for some stability in equity markets."

Markets in other parts of Asia were mostly weak following an increase in crude prices.

The Indian currency ended at 76.28 against the dollar, up 0.02%. Sugandha Sachdeva vice president-metals, energy and currency research, Religare Broking Ltd, said the covid-19 pandemic is keeping investors on the edge and may steer the domestic currency on an unhindered path towards the 77.50-mark.

