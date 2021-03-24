Markets slump nearly 2% as covid fears spark global sell-off

Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securitie said, “Domestic equities fell sharply on weak global cues and continued apprehensions among investors from surge in Coronavirus cases in the Country. Further, a sharp rebound in dollar index aggravated concerns despite dip in US bond yields and crude prices." While recent contraction in global bond yields and crude prices augur well for domestic markets, recent rise in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country has clearly dented investors’ sentiments, Modi added.