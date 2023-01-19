Indian markets halted their two-day winning streak on Thursday, the day of the weekly F&O expiry. The broad-based selloff was recorded across indices with consumer durables, FMCG, and media stocks taking the most beating. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 61,000, while Nifty 50 managed to float over 18,100 levels. Also, weak global cues dampened sentiments in domestic equities. Meanwhile, the rupee was also under pressure against the US dollar alongside its Asian counterparts.

