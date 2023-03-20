From contagion fear in banks and economic uncertainties to sliding commodities prices, investors are struggling to keep faith in the equities market globally. This sour mood also impacted the Indian market as well in the start of this week. The merger deal between two Swiss lenders could not keep bulls in equities. Sensex struggled below 57,800 and Nifty 50 erased its psychological mark of 17,100. Both benchmarks slipped nearly 1.6% each during the trading session. Except for FMCG, all other sectoral indices were in red with metal stocks seeing a steep selloff.

