Markets snap 4-day losing streak, end higher; PSU banks led the rally

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking, markets started the week on a strong note and gained over a percent, taking a breather after the recent slide. After the initial uptick, the Nifty index gradually inched higher as the day progressed however some profit-taking in the last half an hour trimmed some gains. Eventually, it settled at 18,014 levels; up by 1.17%. Most of the sectoral indices participated in the recovery wherein realty, banking, metal, and energy packs posted decent gains. The broader indices too rebounded swiftly and gained in the range of 2.8%-4%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}