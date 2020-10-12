According to Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS Group Research the government estimates that the potential spending boost could total ₹73000 crore, which could rise to ₹1 trillion if the private sector also participates. “Markets had been anticipating further fiscal support from the government after the first two packages were a mix of subsistence support for economically vulnerable parts of the society during the strict lockdown, alongside medium-term reform measures. Today’s announcements are likely a part of the post-lockdown fiscal push to revive the economy. The government is seeking to time this boost to coincide with the upcoming festive period and spur overall consumption while also being spending-lite so as not to put additional burden on the exchequer, in midst of a notable shortfall in tax and divestment revenues," she added.