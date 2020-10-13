Markets snub govt sops as short-sighted

“The markets had been anticipating further fiscal support from the government after the first two packages were a mix of subsistence support for economically vulnerable parts of the society during the strict lockdown, alongside medium-term reform measures. Today’s announcements are likely a part of the post-lockdown fiscal push to revive the economy. The government is seeking to time this boost to coincide with the upcoming festive period and spur overall consumption while also being spending-lite so as not to put additional burden on the exchequer," she added.