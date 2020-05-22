Markets snub RBI rate cuts; rate sensitive stocks decline

According to Joseph Thomas, head of rResearch, Emkay Wealth Management the further cut in the repo rate by the RBI is more or less in line with expectations by majority of the market participants. “In view of the large issues at the primary for the rest of the year from both central and state governments, the likely gains at the long end may come with elevated risks. The fall in the reverse repo rate would serve as a disincentive to banks who hold huge sums of liquidity to look at alternatives including gilts."