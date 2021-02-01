Markets soar 2% mostly led by banks, India Vix drops 5%

Indian markets have not only recovered since the crash in March last year, benchmark indices have hit record highs multiple times as investors build expectations of a faster-than-expected economic recovery. However, the Sensex has lost nearly 8% from the record high of 50000, in one of the sharpest declines in the stock markets last week. This year, Sensex lost 3% in a month before the presentation of the budget while it slipped 4% last year. In three out of five times, the Sensex has given negative returns in a month prior to the budget.