Mumbai: The uncertainty in the market continued on Thursday as the second wave of covid infections in India and a possible third wave in parts of Europe wreaked havoc on investor sentiments

Nervousness among investors could be felt in equities sell-off that has knocked off over 3% in benchmark indices in the last two days of trade despite two rating agencies upgrading India’s gross domestic product (GDP) target for financial year 2022. But the relief is that the second wave is less intense than the first, said analysts.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slipped 740.19 points or 1.51% closing at 48,440.12. The Nifty closed fell 224.50 points or 1.54% ending at closed at 14,324.90.

According to Deepak Jasani, retail research head, HDFC Securities after a short-term, the markets may see steep corrections further as lockdown fears along with hardening bond yields and rising inflation may hit equities. “As foreign institutional investors have started to sell-off in India, its impact can be felt in the mid and smallcap stocks losing faster in this market," he said. Jasani added that the partial lockdown may not immediately impact March quarter corporate earnings but June quarter results may bear the burnt if the covid situation continue to worsen as traditionally Q1 is dull period with companies may not in a hurry to re-start production.

FIIs which have been pouring money into India were net sellers of domestic shares worth $225.63 million on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, they are still net buyers of shares worth $2.97 billion in this month so far while pumping a total of $7.96 billion in 2021 so far.

Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, “The sudden surge in covid cases has created uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery going ahead. The global environment has also turned volatile with unorderly movement in bond yields. Thus, the sentiments have turned weak. But such corrective phases are part of any equity market uptrend and we see them are transitionary in nature." Dua expects March quarter result season to be encouraging. Despite the moderation in volume offtake in certain consumer segments and rising costs, we expect the healthy double-digit growth in earnings in Q4 also, he added.

The increase in India’s covid cases is concentrated in the economically important state of Maharashtra, followed by Kerala and Punjab.

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday raised India's growth forecast to 11% from 10% previously for fiscal year 2021-22 on an expansionary fiscal policy to boost domestic private spending. Fitch Ratings on Wednesday upgraded India’s growth projection for FY22 to 12.8% from its previous estimate of 11% based on a stronger statistical effect, a looser fiscal stance and better virus containment.

After two consecutive quarters of contraction, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the October-December quarter grew by 0.4%, whereas the second quarter GDP fell 7.5% against the massive contraction of 23.9% in the first quarter as the coronavirus lockdown disrupted economic activity.

“Besides COVID-19, global volatility has also been a thorn on the side of policymakers, as a rise in developed market yields (especially the US) has compounded problems for India’s bond and currency markets," said Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS Group Research. She added while production centres and goods sector are expected to remain operative, services, particularly those that depend on discretionary consumption, might come under a cloud as occupancy restrictions might be reimposed.

Economists at Nomura believe that the second wave of covid-19 in India can lead to near-term growth concerns and delay market expectations on the timing of policy normalisation.

