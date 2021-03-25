Markets stare at uncertainty as covid second wave spreads fast

According to Deepak Jasani, retail research head, HDFC Securities after a short-term, the markets may see steep corrections further as lockdown fears along with hardening bond yields and rising inflation may hit equities. “As foreign institutional investors have started to sell-off in India, its impact can be felt in the mid and smallcap stocks losing faster in this market," he said. Jasani added that the partial lockdown may not immediately impact March quarter corporate earnings but June quarter results may bear the burnt if the covid situation continue to worsen as traditionally Q1 is dull period with companies may not in a hurry to re-start production.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}