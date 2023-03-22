Markets stay firm ahead of Fed policy; Auto, healthcare stocks led rally; Bajaj twins, Sun Pharma top gainers2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, staying afloat in a volatile trade, the domestic market managed to remain positive, with the optimism that the global banking system issue is behind us.
Indian market traded volatile as investors globally focused on the upcoming Fed policy later on Wednesday. Street has projected a 25 bps rate hike and is hoped that a less hawkish policy stance will be in the offing with inflation eased. Also, Fed's view on banks contagion risks will be keenly watched. Sensex and Nifty 50 both ended in the green, however, the upside was limited. Smallcap stocks outperformed. In sectoral indices, healthcare and auto stocks saw the most buying.
