Going ahead, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, the markets will closely follow global cues and the developments in the US and European banking systems. Domestically, CPI and WPI have cooled and the trade deficit has narrowed. Brent crude prices have corrected 10% since the start of the US banking crisis which coupled with the cheaper crude from Russia and the fall in natural gas and coal prices is a huge tailwind for the Indian economy. However, the unseasonal rains this week have caused large-scale crop damage across large swathes of India. This is likely to keep food prices higher in the coming months. All eyes will be on the US Fed monetary policy meeting and its interest rate decision due tonight.