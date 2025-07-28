There are several clear reasons why we decide to sell. One, when we have made the returns we were aiming for. Sometimes, we expect a thesis to unfold over three years, but it often happens in one. If that’s the case, we book profits and move on. Two, when we get something wrong. That includes governance issues—for example, if the management lacks transparency, we exit without hesitation. Three, when something significantly changes the industry or business dynamics, like a new regulation, a major global shift, or a new competitor that permanently alters the landscape. For example, if a regulator clamps down on a segment like F&O, companies dependent on that space could be structurally impacted, even if the regulation is well-intentioned. Similarly, if a country like the US imposes steep tariffs, exporters may suddenly become unviable; not their fault, but still a valid reason to re-evaluate. Lastly, even if the industry is stable and the business model remains intact, poor execution alone — such as consistent market share loss — can be a reason to revisit the investment and potentially exit.