Markets surge 11% in six sessions, Nifty hits 10,000 on optimism

“Technically, the Nifty has rallied over 1000 points in a very short period of time, and momentum indicators suggest that the market is in to the overbought situation and meaningful correction is not ruled out. The current rally is largely attributed to a sharp rally in banks and financial services stocks and the texture suggest these stocks may outperform in near term. Hence, any short term corrections should be used to add quality BFSI stocks with the medium term time horizon," Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities said.