Markets surge nearly 3% as economy opens gradually after two months of lockdown

Indian equities continued the rally on the fourth straight day on after government relaxed some lockdown norms to revive the economy, said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities Ltd. “Asian shares advance as progress on re-opening economies helped offset jitters over riots in US cities and unease over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing. India is likely to receive 102% rainfall of a long-term average this year, the IMD said on Monday in its 2nd long range forecast, raising expectations for higher farm output in India, which is reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic," he said.