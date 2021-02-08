Markets surge over 100% from March lows post covid

Mumbai: Indian markets have not only recovered but also doubled from the crash in March following nationwide lockdown announced by the government to combat the spread of covid-19 . After the rally on Monday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have jumped over 100% from the lows hit on 24 March while BSE Mid and BSE Smallcap surged 106% and 125% respectively in less than a year period.

Since March lows, investor wealth has swelled by Rs101 trillion as they piled on stocks betting on a faster than expected recovery in the economy.

Indian markets were higher for the sixth consecutive day and were at record highs on Monday mostly led by budget related optimism, while buying in global peers also supported investor sentiment. Investors across the globe hoped that a $1.9 trillion covid-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out worldwide.

The BSE Sensex was up 617.14 points or 1.22% before closing at 51,348.77. The Nifty gained 191.55 points or 1.28% to end at 15,115.80. Driven by a robust rally in markets, investor wealth jumped by ₹16.70 trillion in the last six trading sessions.

MSCI’s 50-country index of world stocks hit its ninth record high of 2021 overnight as Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped on talk of Japan’s relaxing emergency restrictions and as China’s markets got busy before the start of the lunar new year. US President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support. Brent crude oil surpassed $60 a barrel for the first time in a year riding on the optimism.

"Strong global cues supported the domestic rally. The overall market is maintaining its buoyancy with rally in all sectors especially auto, IT and metals. Improved domestic outlook is encouraging sustained foreign institutional investor inflows," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Indian equities have been on a continuous rally hitting record high multiple times as investors cheered a more transparent budget proposal with no tax hikes and higher capital spending to support growth. Analysts believe that India is at a cusp of a growth cycle as earnings momentum has picked up in December quarter while government’s capex-led expenditure will trigger further revival in the economy.

“The pivot to growth in government policy was re-affirmed by the budget. As important as the actions taken was the government relying on boosting investment and consumption sentiment," said analysts at Credit Suisse in a post budget note.

Last Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy review said the growth outlook looks buoyant and inflation risks look balanced, adding that continued policy support is crucial for durable growth revival.

“The Indian economy may be on the verge of a multi- year investment cycle similar to the 2003-11 cycle given positive drivers in two segments of gross fixed capital formation (household, private). There is one big difference between 2003 and 2021 though—the Nifty-50 Index trades at 22.7 times one-year forward earnings per share while it traded at 6-8 times before the start of India’s 2003-08 bull market, which was led by strong GDP and earnings growth, in turn powered by robust household and private sector investment," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note on 5 February.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

