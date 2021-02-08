Markets surge over 100% from March lows post covid

MSCI’s 50-country index of world stocks hit its ninth record high of 2021 overnight as Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped on talk of Japan’s relaxing emergency restrictions and as China’s markets got busy before the start of the lunar new year. US President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support. Brent crude oil surpassed $60 a barrel for the first time in a year riding on the optimism.