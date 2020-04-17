MUMBAI: Indian stock markets jumped over 3% on Friday as liquidity boosting measures announced by Reserve Bank of India and firm positive global cues lifted investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,588.72, up 986.11 points or 3.22%, while the 50-share index Nifty closed 273.95 points or 3.05% higher at 9,266.75.

Analysts feel that markets' focus is now on how far these measures will help in containing the economic fallout of the nationwide lockdown.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has announced measures to infuse liquidity in the system and also reduced reverse repo rate to prompt banks to increase lending. The central bank has slashed reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% even as it kept the repo rate unchanged at 4.4% According to analysts, RBI's move addressed some of the liquidity problems, particularly for NBFCs, MFIs and state governments.

According to Navneet Munot, executive director and chief investment officer (CIO), SBI Mutual Fund, the measures were mainly targeted towards injecting adequate liquidity in the financial system, incentivising banks to lend, easing plausible financial stress in the system and achieving, as much as possible, a normal functioning of the financial market. “Coming to the markets, stresses in economic activity and hence growth suggests that rates will have a softening bias. While the fundamentals of macro-economic (growth-inflation dynamics) guides towards a lower rate, credit challenges remain. Given the continued uncertainty around covid-19 outbreak and resulting challenges in the equity markets and overall economy in general, we continue to remain bottom-up in our stock picking," Munot said.

Rate sensitive stocks like banks, real estate and auto gained on expectations that the central bank’s push on lending will spur consumption once the nationwide lockdown is lifted completely. BSE Bankex gained 6.83%, BSE Auto jumped 4.67% while BSE Realty was up 3.67%. Volatility also cooled off with India volatility index (VIX) falling 3.43% to end at 44.51 on Friday

Gaurav Dua, head capital market strategy and investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas feels the situation is still volatile and uncertain in terms of the extent of disruption in economy and businesses. “In terms of Indian equities, our base case prognosis is the benchmark indices could continue to consolidate in a broad range of 8500-9200 on Nifty for the next few weeks," he said.

However, echoing cautious sentiment, global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, on Thursday, lowered India to marketweight within Asia on delayed recovery and extended valuations with a Nifty target of 9600 by June 2021. It said their economists see a deeper global recession and a significant contraction in domestic activity in India and steeper earnings decline this year.

The RBI package has also lifted the Indian currency from the record lows it had been touching this week. On Friday, the rupee closed at 76.40, up 0.46% from previous close of 76.88. The 10-year bond fell 9 basis points to 6.347%, one year bond yields fell 22 bps, three-year bond yield fell 21 bps and four year fell 24 bps on Friday.

Avnish Jain, Head - Fixed Income, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company said shorter term yields dropped more as reverse repo rate was reduced while corporate bonds yields also fell, especially NBFC and HFCs on TLTRO and special refinance scheme. “Markets are still awaiting government stimulus plans and impact on fiscal deficit and gross borrowings. With RBI stopping any dividend payments from banks, there would be impact on government non-tax revenue, further worsening the already stressed fiscal situation. While corporate markets will get relief from RBI announcements, government bonds will likely be driven by central and state government borrowings and the rally may be short lived," he said.

