Expectations of a stimulus and global cues lifted domestic markets on Thursday despite a rise in covid-19 cases. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,159.62, up 1,265.66 points, or 4.23%, while the Nifty was at 9,111.90, up 363.1 5 points, or 4.15%.

Analysts said stock markets in India rose in sync with global markets on expectations the novel coronavirus infection was peaking, but warned that it may not sustain.

Joseph Thomas, head, research, Emkay Wealth Management, warned against calling a bottom. “It is too early to make that conclusion as the full economic ramifications of the demand destruction caused by the pandemic and which it is likely to cause is yet to come into full play as yet."

Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said investors are worried of a longer lockdown. “Thus, the market will continue to remain volatile with swing on either side as it would track global developments around the trend in coronavirus cases and stimulus. So, any update on the lockdown would impact the markets either ways."

The India volatility index, or VIX, ended lower on Thursday, at 49.74, down 4.78%.

The rupee hit a record low of 76.55 to the dollar intraday, and ended at 76.29, up 0.06% from its previous close. Analysts said uncertainty and fragile market sentiment over covid-19 will continue to keep the pressure on the currency.

Anindya Banerjee, deputy vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives, Kotak Securities, said as a result of the foreign institutional investor outflows from debt, and speculative pressure on the rupee, USD-INR continues to inch higher. “However, the pace of depreciation in rupee has weakened due to lower rate of outflows and increased intervention from the Reserve Bank of India... The key data to watch will be the infection curve of covid-19, followed by any signs of whether a second wave is emerging in China.. If the curve continues to flatten across the globe, it will help rupee recover... Otherwise, the rupee can continue to inch towards 77.50 levels."