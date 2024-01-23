Markets take a plunge; stormy weather ahead
After a 1.47% fall, derivatives signal more selling; Vix shows volatility ahead
MUMBAI : Indian markets plunged on Tuesday as global funds sold heavily in HDFC Bank Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and retail investors booked profits in smaller stocks, erasing investor wealth of ₹8.56 trillion. The carnage may not be over, though: The derivatives market and the domestic fear index continue to flash signals of turbulence ahead.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started