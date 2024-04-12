Markets tank 1% from historic high, investors lose ₹2.54 trillion on NSE
The sectors that saw the highest profit booking were banking, IT, infra, oil and gas, and pharma
Mumbai: A day after closing above the 75,000 mark for the first time, the Benchmark BSE Sensex—and the NSE Nifty as well—fell over 1% each on Friday. The fall resulted in investors losing a combined ₹2.54 trillion on the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started