Indian markets fell nearly 4% on Friday, registering the steepest fall since May last year as hardening US bond yields and US military strikes in eastern Syria sparked sharp sell off across global markets as investors shunned equities for less riskier assets.

On Friday, the Nifty fell 568 points close at 14,529, while Sensex plunged 1939 points to end at 49,100. The impact on the broader market was however less severe with both Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap falling by 1.6% and 1.2% respectively. While all sectors ended in red on Friday the decline in prices was highest with Banks and Financial services companies falling the most– down by 4.8% and 4.9%, followed by Infra (-3.6%) and Auto (-3.1%). IT, Media, Metals and Energy lost 2-3% while Realty, Pharma and FMCG were down ~1.8% each. India volatility index or VIX jumped 22.93% on Friday to close at 28.14 indicating heightened uncertainty among investors.

Analysts said that weak global cues led by rise in covid-19 infections in many parts of the world and rising inflation were among the key reasons for a sharp rise in yields which spooked investors amid fears of interest rate cycle reversal in the near future leading to sharp spike in US treasury yields overnight, which while eased back to 1.538% from a one-year high of 1.614%, but were still up a startling 40 basis points for the month in the biggest move since 2016. In India, the 10-year G sec bond yields closed at 6.20% on Friday, rising 30 basis points in this month.

Investors would closely track bond yields, geopolitical tensions and inflation data for further market direction and would monitor developments around new US stimulus announcements said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.“We think the growth cycle is turning and a rise in bond yields is consistent with rising share prices,'' he added. “ The risks to equities are that bonds offer better value than equities at current levels and/or inflation surges," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note on 23 February.

“Sharp correction in the market is triggered by global cues. The bombing by the US in Syria and the rising bond yields have unnerved the equity markets globally. We are not too concerned about rising bond yields in the US and India. Generally, the equity market turns volatile in the initial phase of reversal in bond yields," Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head Capital Market strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

On Thursday night the United States carried out airstrikes authorised by President Joe Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday triggering fresh geopolitical tensions in the region, which the US claimed was in response to rocket attacks against its interests in Iraq. A Reuters news report said that the airstrikes left at least 17 people dead.

According to Dua, the equity markets are expected to stabilise going forward despite the rising interest environment given the upsides in the bond yields are also driven by improving economic growth outlook. Due said that central banks will likely step in to soothe nerves through timely intervention in the bond market to ensure an orderly movement in bond yields.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

