On Friday, the Nifty fell 568 points close at 14,529, while Sensex plunged 1939 points to end at 49,100. The impact on the broader market was however less severe with both Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap falling by 1.6% and 1.2% respectively. While all sectors ended in red on Friday the decline in prices was highest with Banks and Financial services companies falling the most– down by 4.8% and 4.9%, followed by Infra (-3.6%) and Auto (-3.1%). IT, Media, Metals and Energy lost 2-3% while Realty, Pharma and FMCG were down ~1.8% each. India volatility index or VIX jumped 22.93% on Friday to close at 28.14 indicating heightened uncertainty among investors.

