Markets tank on rapid rise in virus, more states impose lockdown

The Delhi government will impose a six-day curfew in the national capital from 10pm tonight till 5am on April 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the city reported around 23,500 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The chief minister said Delhi’s health infrastructure has been pushed to its limit and a lockdown at this time is required not just to break the chain of the fast spreading infection, but also to augment health infrastructure on a large scale including beds, oxygen supply and life saving drugs.