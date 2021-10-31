The Indian stock market closed in the red on Friday with BSE S&P Sensex was down by 677.77 points or 1.13%, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 185.60 points or 1.40%. Selling by foreign funds, weak global markets, and mixed earnings weighed on market sentiments last week.

However, according to the market analysts, during the Diwali week, the Fed interest rate decision, domestic macroeconomic data announcements, and quarterly earnings will be the major sentiment drivers for the equity market.

The important earnings which are lined up this week are--HDFC, IRCTC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and SBI.

Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services, said India's manufacturing and services PMI data to be released this week will be a key indicator in determining the economic progress for October.

"Additionally, decisions of the Fed in its meeting this week will be a major factor that will drive global equities in the coming days," he added.

This week, the equity market will remain closed on Thursday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and on Friday for Diwali Balipratipada.

Besides, three IPOs will open for subscription this week--Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries. While two IPOs - of Nykaa and Fino Payments Bank IPO which opened last week - will also conclude.

The public issue of PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, opens on November 1 and concludes on November 3.

SJS Enterprises, with a price band of ₹531-542 a share, will open on November 1 and conclude on November 3. The IPO of Sigachi Industries opens on November 1 and closes on November 2. Sigachi Industries Ltd has set a price band of ₹161-163 a share for its IPO.

"The week will start with auto sales numbers for October where expectations are low, while the market will also gauge the consumers' sentiments on Dhanteras and Diwali," Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart, said.

Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities, said even though the trading week will be small, it will be an eventful week.

According to Shah, "Despite the advent of the festive season, shortages of semiconductors, rising freight and commodity prices may continue to squeeze margins and weaken sales".

"Markets are expected to remain bearish in the short term due to profit-booking across various sectors and weak global cues. The Q2 result season is in progress with the market getting mixed responses from companies declaring their results. Along with the corporate earnings, the market has to deal with macro numbers," Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99, said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.