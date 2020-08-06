Markets to eye RBI monetary policy decision; banks, Vodafone in focus

MUMBAI: Market participants will watch out for Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Thursday for directions. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE ended at 37,663.33, down 24.58 points or 0.07% and the Nifty closed at 11,101.65, down 6.40 points or 0.06%.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee may keep policy rates unchanged on 6 August due to rising uncertainty over the inflation outlook, shows a Mint survey of bankers and economists. However, there is a possibility of a 25 basis point cut in reverse repo as the MPC looks to push banks to pass on the rate cut instead of keeping money at the reverse repo window.

Rate sensitive stocks like banks and auto will be in focus today.

Private sector mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) will be in focus. On Wednesday, its board had approved the launch of its so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise up to ₹14,000 crore by selling equity shares and warrants, the lender said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel’s Africa unit, has called off the merger with Telkom Kenya Ltd citing challenges to secure regulatory approvals for the deal, Airtel Africa Plc notified the London Stock Exchange, where the telco was listed last year.

Among major companies, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Lupin, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises and Indian Hotels will announce their June quarter earnings on Thursday.

Asia markets were mixed on Wednesday, while US equities gained overnight on strong earnings results.

Spot gold held near a fresh record set on Wednesday with a boost from a weaker US dollar and stimulus expectations. Prices are up about 34% this year.

The dollar extended losses after US private payrolls growth slowed sharply in July, pointing to a loss of momentum in economic recovery as new covid-19 infections spread across the United States.

Oil prices rose to March highs after inventories fell sharply and the dollar weakened.

Treasury yields steepened on the prospect of increased supply in longer-dated debt after the Treasury Department said it would borrow more in the third quarter than previously anticipated.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

