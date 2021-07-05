Markets trade firm on steady fall in covid cases, gains in global equities

"The second COVID wave in Apr-May’21 has soured sentiments and impacted economic activity. Since restrictions this time around were localized and less stringent v/s the lockdown in CY20, we expect the impact in 1QFY22 to be contained. We expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccinations picks up and the economy opens up further. BFSI and commodities are expected to drive FY22E earnings. The market has been strong and largely looked through the second COVID wave on the back of strong liquidity and robust participation from non-institutional investors," said the Motilal Oswal report.