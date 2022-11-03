NEW DELHI : The fourth straight steep rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) by the US Federal Reserve, while on expected lines, saw the Indian markets become volatile as comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that the terminal rate or peak rates could be higher than expected. This disappointed market participants and Asian and domestic equity markets came under pressure following a selloff in US markets.

“We believe that the tightening will continue beyond the initial expected levels, albeit at a more calibrated pace," said Manish Jain, fund manager, Coffee Can PMS, Ambit Asset Management.

The rate hike by the Fed was on expected lines and thus not a huge surprise for the markets and the body language seems to be getting more positive. However, the key concern for the markets is the impact of tightening on growth, which always comes with a lag, Jain said. The probability of a recession remains quite real and said “markets would continue to remain volatile for a couple of months", he said.

Amid the anxiousness, volatility is set to remain high and market participants will be watchful of the inflation data released by the US on 10 November and 13 December, as well as the US payroll report in December, said analysts. Volatility will remain high around these data points as market participants take cues from this on Fed actions. The payroll data released recently was much better than expected, indicating that the Fed can hike rates aggressively.

“The current market texture is non-directional. Perhaps traders are waiting for either side to break out," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

The market had opened on a negative note on Thursday because of weak global cues. However, it bounced back sharply but witnessed a range bound activity thereafter. The Nifty ended the day down 0.17% and the Sensex was down 0.11%

Indian equity markets will remain range bound, Jain said.

With traders focusing on the hawkish Fed tone, the dollar index and the US 10 year bond yields also have moved up. The dollar index crossed 112.80 after the Fed’s rate hike, continuing the sharp turnaround rally of the previous sessions, said analysts. This can put pressure on the rupee and other currencies. There was heavy selling pressure on the sterling, euro, and yen against dollar, pointed out Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.