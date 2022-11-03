Markets turn volatile post Fed’s rate hike2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:38 PM IST
Asian and domestic equity markets came under heavy pressure following a selloff in US markets
NEW DELHI : The fourth straight steep rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) by the US Federal Reserve, while on expected lines, saw the Indian markets become volatile as comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that the terminal rate or peak rates could be higher than expected. This disappointed market participants and Asian and domestic equity markets came under pressure following a selloff in US markets.