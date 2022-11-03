Markets turn volatile post Fed’s rate hike

The rate hike by the Fed was on expected lines and thus not a huge surprise for the markets and the body language seems to be getting more positive. However, the key concern for the markets is the impact of tightening on growth, which always comes with a lag, Jain said. The probability of a recession remains quite real and said “markets would continue to remain volatile for a couple of months", he said.

