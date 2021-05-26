Indian markets on Wednesday surged nearly 0.6% on the back of a continued slowdown in the rate of new covid-19 cases and better than expected March quarter earnings.

At 11.30 am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.63% to 50,955.85 points while Nifty rose 0.51% to 15,286 points.

Expectations of early easing of lockdown owing to a fall in cases in many states improved investor sentiment.

"Domestic equities look to be good for the day. Notably, continued decline in daily caseload in second wave (fell below 2 lakh yesterday after 40 days) and improvement in recovery rates have certainly bolstered investors’ confidence as this can reinvigorate sluggish economy faster," said Binod Modi, head, strategy at Reliance Securities.

"It also indicates that assumption of peaking-out by second wave by the end of May or mid of June holds true and adverse impact of second wave should not be felt beyond Q1FY22. Investors will continue to focus on trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in the near term. In our view, possible withdrawal of restrictions in a phased manner by states from next week should boost more confidence among investors," Modi added.

According to VK Vijaykumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services a significant feature of the ongoing global stock market rally is that it has demonstrated great resilience even amid the second pandemic wave. The factors driving the rally like the huge liquidity, historically low interest rates, widespread retail participation and hope of a vaccine-triggered recovery are still favourable.

