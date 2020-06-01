Markets up nearly 4%: Which stocks gain most as businesses revive exit plans

Indian stock markets saw a massive rally on Monday after the government announced its phase-wise plan to unlock the country. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, gained nearly 4% in afternoon trade on optimism over restoration of normalcy, while businesses focus on exit strategies and revival of growth.

Analysts said while these relaxations would help improve supply-side situation and potentially defray fixed costs, it would also drive consumption at the margin. Retail, jewellery, liquor, real estate and hotels and restaurants sectors are expected to benefit most in the first phase of Unlock 1.

BSE Consumer Durables index jumped over 7% led by gains in white good stocks such as Voltas Ltd , Blue Star Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, VIP Industries Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Orient Electric Ltd. BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index surged nearly 4%, riding on gains in Shoppers Stop Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Voltas, among others. Liquor stocks such as Radico Khaitan Ltd and United Breweries Ltd were also on buyers' list.

The decision to open mall-based grocery stores is a marginal positive, which provides another growth avenue. However, social distancing and limited number of grocery stores in malls should result in limited positive impact, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Our discussion with retailers and on-ground channel checks indicate that since the last 10 days, most grocery/apparel retailers have started to gradually open stores in green/orange zones, which caters to over 70% of locations pan-India," it said.

On the demand side, apparels being a non-discretionary category, may take longer to see revenue recovery. With the fragile situation and gradual reopening of operations, apparel retailers believe that full-fledged operations are yet far away. Festive demand--four months away--may reflect the proof of the pudding.

BSE Auto and BSE Bank index have also soared around 4% due to heavyweights--Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, State Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd.

BSE Realty index jumped nearly 4%. Hotel and restaurant industry stocks such as Indian Hotels Co Ltd and EIH Ltd were up 2-7%.

Analysts at CLSA think three cash, cost and consumer would be the most critical for discretionary consumption firms to navigate the current crisis and create a more resilient business model.

“The retailing space is progressively restarting in a phased manner, but it could be the end of this year before operations normalise for many. Consumer discretionary companies are adopting several innovative measures for restarting operations and wooing the consumer back to the stores. Some of these measures are also likely to permanently alter the business models of companies, in our view," said CLSA.

