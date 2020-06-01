Markets up nearly 4%: Which stocks gain most as businesses revive exit plans

BSE Consumer Durables index jumped over 7% led by gains in white good stocks such as Voltas Ltd , Blue Star Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, VIP Industries Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Orient Electric Ltd. BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index surged nearly 4%, riding on gains in Shoppers Stop Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Voltas, among others. Liquor stocks such as Radico Khaitan Ltd and United Breweries Ltd were also on buyers' list.