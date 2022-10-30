Markets upbeat as FIIs cut bearish bets overnight

Their turning bullish comes ahead of the US rate setting committee meeting on 1-2 November where the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time to 4% and also ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) meet of its own rate setting committee on 3 November to explain to the government why it failed to contain inflation at the upper threshold of 6% for three straight quarters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}