Markets volatile as US Fed meets, fears of more bank failures

The rupee, which continued to depreciate last week, on Monday further weakened 9 paisa to 82.64 to a dollar amid sell-off in equities and rising dollar index. FIIs selling continued, which kept the rupee weak after a positive opening on the back of strong dollar, said Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst at LKP Securities. Going ahead, the rupee will remain volatile as markets await the Fed’s decision, and till then, Trivedi expects the rupee to range between 82.35 and 82.75.