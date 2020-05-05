Markets wake up to the morning after

After an unexpected and remarkable recovery from the lows of March, India’s stock market indices are now re-focusing on the grim realities facing the global economic system. After all, despite the massive $8-trillion stimulus globally, investors could not shy away from economic realities any longer. For all the noise around the macro picture, ultimately the key driver of the market still remains companies’ earnings.

That’s why investors are now turning to the quantum of the damage caused by the lockdowns. Some of the numbers that were released during the lockdown were dull, and will have a bearing on earnings. The outlook for the market in the long run will depend on how quickly the virulence can be contained, but in the short run, the prospects appear grim. The party is over.

“Over the next year, I am bullish, but we have first to live through the immediate term. This crisis will end one day, for it is a health crisis and a drug will be found in the next 3-4 months or earlier," said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital.

A key factor behind the change of mood is the dramatic shutdown of six debt schemes from Franklin Templeton due to heavy redemptions. This has left the market jittery. Investors are uncertain whether their investments will withstand the tightening squeeze, and whether they will be able to bank on them when volatility strikes. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to step in to calm things down.

Uncertainty about a protracted contraction in the economy persists as rating agencies have slashed global and domestic growth rates. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) cut in India’s 2020 growth rate is harsh, down from 4.2% to 1.9%. Other economists have even pegged a much lower growth rate for FY21. But even that could be at risk if a vaccine takes time.

Of course, there are other factors driving this shift in market mood. As we examine them, the big question remains: Is the market pricing in the worst, or is there some more pain left?

The domestic hand

The elusive package

Some feeling of despondency stems from the government not having announced a big-enough stimulus package. India’s ₹1.7-trillion stimulus has helped, but is seen a smidgeon short. Much of the additional heavy lifting is being done by RBI, which has stepped up with the much-needed liquidity in the corporate bond market.

“India has been slow to respond in this crisis. We need a big bazooka to save companies and citizens. There is a time to be fiscally cautious, but this is not it. The RBI has done a good job, but the government should be more vigorous in helping individuals and industries," said Arora.

The government is lining up a second financial stimulus that could be directed at dealing with the problems that the small-industries segment is facing. SMEs have a workforce of about 110 million, contributing to 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP). A survey done by Kotak Institutional Equities notes that 34% of the SMEs may not be able to pay April and May salaries, which underlines the immense strain the sector is under. So far, regulated and large-cap businesses are holding up, but the pain is clearly spreading.

The government’s tight fiscal situation is another challenge. Revenues from taxes have been lower so far with goods and services tax (GST) revenues of only ₹28,309 crore in March, while it was ₹1.13 trillion in the same month last year. That ties the government’s hands.

The silver lining: foreign investors have reduced their selling intensity in the past month. This is a huge sentiment booster, because foreign investors were major sellers in the market in March. The market’s resilience was shored up well by domestic investors (see graph). Last month, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) also invested some of their money in the stock market, according to market-watchers. With debt and real estate becoming stressed sectors, the avenue that seems to be available for HNIs is equities, with the fall in stock prices fuelling the attraction.

The elusive demand

With all the strain in the economy coming to the fore, some investors are worried about whether the Nifty will again hit its latest low of 7,511 on 24 March. The other school of thought is articulated by Amit Shah, head of research, BNP Paribas, who told Mint: “The worst is kind of behind us. We don’t see the volatility that we saw in March coming back. The markets are forward looking."

Well, the markets will check the pulse of the recovery after the lockdown has been eased. Manufacturing and construction have been allowed as activities from this week, while sale of non-essential commodities in red zones have also been eased. While that will help improve the supply side, it remains to be seen how fast demand ramps up. Social distancing norms means that High Street will remain closed, and consumers may not return very soon. Barring essential goods and services, consumers may prefer to remain on the fence. That will continue to play on sentiments in the next few months.

Some of the high-frequency numbers point to a huge damage in the economy. Auto majors reported zero sales for April, and the clamour for reduction in taxes has risen. In April, the Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index plummeted to 27.4 from 51.8 in March, reflecting the damage the pandemic has caused to the economy. Of course, some of that will show an improvement in the coming month, but there is extensive damage.

Corporates are seeing a severe cash squeeze due to the lockdown. Even large corporations that are normally flush with cash are delaying payments to vendors to save cash and tide over the squeeze. A recent Crisil Ltd study pointed out that Indian corporates could see negative 10% revenue growth, while Ebitda growth could plunge 15% despite low commodity prices. Of course, this is just an indication of the pain ahead.

Some sectors are in terrible shape. Aviation, for instance, is grounded. Travel and tourism, and hotels are not likely to rebound in the near future. In a global survey, investment bank Jefferies notes that only one in five people will shop after the quarantine ends, while most are not planning to book holidays even in 2021. Metals are reeling under higher costs of operations. Discretionary spends on autos have stalled, even as logistics and company supply chains are disrupted.

Only a few sectors may do well in the slowdown: consumer staples, pharma and, to an extent, telecoms. As large sections of the economy are shut down, it will take time to return to normalcy. Job losses will further heighten pressures on the economy. “The commentary on jobs will matter much because if there are broad-based jobs lost, the recovery will be tougher and slower," said Gautam Chhaochharia, head of research, UBS Securities.

The elusive earnings

With the recovery expected to be very slow and gradual, the market may not likely see any earnings at least for FY21. Just before the pandemic, analysts had talked of an optimistic 27% earnings growth for FY21 due to the lower base and an expected recovery in H2 FY21. But now with the pandemic disrupting corporate activity, earnings in FY21 are expected to grow just 3.8%, according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Even that may be at risk if coronavirus cases continue to rise, and spending is curbed. A section of the market is even looking at negative growth in FY21. “The key damage to earnings is mobility restrictions, not necessarily the number of coronavirus cases," added Chhaochharia. Some of the actual damage and commentary from corporates will only be known in the June quarter results, which are likely to be even worse.

So, what’s the future likely to hold? Forward-looking markets have discounted an earnings loss in FY21. “Earnings growth is not the issue or expectation for FY21. What we need to do is to ensure that this demand-and-supply crisis does not become an economy-wide credit crisis. Investors have to seek guaranteed survivors, who will tide the crisis and not be disrupted due to changing habits and fears," said Arora.

Of course, the fall has helped pull down valuations lower—but it’s not yet at rock-bottom levels. Assuming negligible earnings growth in FY21, the Nifty 50 stocks are priced at about 18 times earnings. India’s valuations in the past have generally hovered around 17-18 times earnings, suggesting that valuations are more or less at fair value levels.

But given that much can still go wrong, and current valuations still do not reflect ground realities, stocks could be a mite overvalued. Further negative earnings growth would make stocks expensive at current valuations. In 2008, when the economic situation seriously deteriorated and global markets experienced deep credit contagion, the domestic market slipped to below 10 times historical earnings, as per Bloomberg.

In conclusion

To be sure, the markets may have some companies that could benefit from the epidemic. Also, some of the top 3-4 companies with low leverage and fixed costs stand a good chance of returning sturdier after the pandemic passes. Larger companies are in a better position to weather the storm.

The post covid-19 rebound may be good for sentiment, but investors have to be watchful, particularly as smaller companies don’t have strong balance sheets. In fact, with their weak credit profiles they are less likely to secure bank loans. Besides, as GDP growth is likely to be about 1-2% next year, most small companies may barely report earnings growth. Hence, when the market re-evaluates the companies that can survive and get back their earning power, the re-pricing could get stressful.

Investors may need to watch for defaults and stress. “If there are defaults, it would be limited to sectors that we already know: real estate, infrastructure, aviation, and travel and tourism. I doubt we will see any massive blowouts. It will certainly hit the earnings of banks, but that will matter less; what we will be looking at are loan books," said Shah.

Bigger companies may still be able to raise capital to buffer the covid-19 expenses. And savvy investors will be re-positioning their portfolios towards these companies. “The idea is to buy relative winners and guaranteed survivors in each attractive sector, without too much concentration in any one, other than to ignore, as before, perpetual losers. These include most commodity companies, PSUs, highly-leveraged companies, infrastructure companies etc," said Arora.

The good news is that firms have at least opened shop and re-started business. However, should that change and the pandemic-hit slowdown persist till the second quarter of FY21, there will be further risks to current markets levels.

If the pandemic passes and there is a cure or vaccine in a few quarters, FY22 might even see a better recovery in growth. In these circumstances, that’s the best investors can hope for.

