Markets warm up as inflation cools in US4 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 11:43 PM IST
US inflation numbers falling to nine-month lows eased market concerns on the US federal reserve’s hawkish stance and lifted market sentiments on Friday. Recession concerns eased too and the same led to a relief rally in the global markets. The Sensex gained 1.78% to end the day at 61,795.04. Nifty also gained 1.95% to close at 18349.70, a level not seen since 19th October 2021.