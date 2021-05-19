Worries about inflation dented global markets which had an impact on Indian equites on Wednesday. Indian markets failed to hold its previous gains with the Sensex ending below 50000-mark within a day. The BSE Sensex ended slipped 290.69 points or 0.58% closing at 49,902.64. The Nifty was was down 77.95 points or 0.52% at15,030.15.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower with markets in China and Nikkei closing lower. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed on Wednesday for holidays. Investors will be watching out Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of its meeting in April, which is likely to provide some indication about the central bank’s interest rate hikes.

"The recent sharp rally has triggered some caution for the near-term. The global market was tentative ahead of the announcement of Fed minutes, this was mirrored in the domestic market, though it is not expected to hawkish. Optimism gained from declining covid cases resisted a sharp correction in domestic market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Investors continue to focus on trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in the near term. However, macro concerns from rising inflationary pressure globally and increasing apprehension among investors about Federal Reserve’s soft monetary stance due to sharp rise in inflation may equally weigh on sentiments, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, in currencies, halting its three-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday declined by 13 paise to close at 73.18 against the US dollar in line. Indian rupee had hit an intra-day high of 72.93 and a low of 73.18. the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20% to 89.93.

“The covid cases are moderating in India and Fed's stance will remain the same, so chances of US dollar-Indian rupee bouncing are very low. Still traders are awaiting tonight’s Fed minutes for the clues about the outlook. The USD-INR spot is hovering around 73 zone, the only fear is of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention in between 72.75-73 zone to curb any excess volatility. But in absence of RBI, the downtrend in USD-INR spot may continue and USD-INR spot may trade in between 72.75-73.30,"Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

