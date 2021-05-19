Markets weak again as inflation worries hit global equites

“The covid cases are moderating in India and Fed's stance will remain the same, so chances of US dollar-Indian rupee bouncing are very low. Still traders are awaiting tonight’s Fed minutes for the clues about the outlook. The USD-INR spot is hovering around 73 zone, the only fear is of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention in between 72.75-73 zone to curb any excess volatility. But in absence of RBI, the downtrend in USD-INR spot may continue and USD-INR spot may trade in between 72.75-73.30,"Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.