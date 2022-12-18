Markets week ahead: 10 key factors likely to set the tone for Sensex, Nifty

On Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, the BANK NIFTY index witnessed heaving profit booking at a higher level as the global markets witness a fresh sell-off after the fed event. The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode with resistance visible at the 43,600-43,800 zone. The index to resume its uptrend needs to surpass the level of 44,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the call side. The index's immediate support on the downside is at the 43,000-42,800 zone and if breached will lead to further selling pressure.