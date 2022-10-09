On the Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the direction of the domestic market throughout the week was mostly determined by its global peers and the provisional business data published by major companies. A relief rally followed an unexpected dip in the US Manufacturing PMI, which raised expectations that the US Fed would ease off the pace of its policy tightening. However, hawkish commentary from Fed officials triggered selling towards the end of the week, prior to the release of the US jobs data. Stronger-than-anticipated job data may lead to a market decline as it could give the Fed more reasons to focus on inflation. The decision by OPEC to considerably cut production has raised oil prices, which is marginally unfavourable for importers like India. The dollar gained as a safer investment due to higher US bond rates, causing the rupee to hit a new low."

