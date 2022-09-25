In the coming trading sessions, all eyes will be set on RBI's monetary policy where the majority expects another 50 basis points rate hike. The US Fed has already raised key rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row, on expected lines. However, Fed's extended hawkish approach to tame soaring inflation has escalated concerns of a slowdown in global economic growth which has fuelled bears on markets worldwide. Indian markets tumbled by nearly 2% last week. In the last four trading sessions, investors lost more than ₹6.77 lakh crore of wealth. The rupee breached a fresh record low of 81 against the greenback, while foreign investors emerged as net sellers of equities. Sensex has managed to stay afloat above the 58,000 mark, while Nifty 50 holds over the 17,300 level. Bears are expected to stay in the near term.

