Markets week ahead: Can RBI's policy outcome lead Nifty 50 to 19k?

Indian markets witnessed a strong rally this week with Sensex and Nifty 50 hitting a fresh historic high driven by a slide in crude oil, robust GDP data, and Fed's dovish stance. However, the week ended in red as investors carried broad-based profit booking. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped an eight-day winning spree on Friday. In the coming week, RBI's monetary policy outcome will play a major role in setting the tone for domestic equities. With inflation easing in October, expectations of 35 basis points instead of the fourth 50 basis points hike in December policy is on cards. While the Sensex crossed the 63,500 mark, the Nifty 50 inched closer to the 18,900 level. Will the coming week result in Nifty 50 touching 19,000 for the first time?

