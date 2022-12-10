After their super bullish performance at the start of December, markets corrected steeply in the current week as global recession fears came back to haunt which led to a sharp selloff in IT stocks. Also, RBI's monetary policy outcomes coupled with foreign funds outflow and weak global cues further dragged the performance. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded their worst week in two months. In the upcoming week, all eyes will be set on US Federal Reserve's policy meeting and major countries' inflation data. The nifty 50 is expected to face stiff resistance around the 18,000 mark in the week ahead.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}