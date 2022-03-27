After recording a strong rally for two weeks, Indian markets turned to a cautious tone moving sideways and settling in red in the last one. Sensex and Nifty 50 hold near 57,360 and 17,150-mark. Both the benchmarks saw a negative bias last week due to raging inflation, monetary policy tightening, higher commodity prices, and concerns of Russia's Ukraine invasion that seems to not calm down anytime soon as peace talks are dandling. There seems to be a resistance in sustaining the upward trend that was witnessed before last week in the domestic equities. However, this week is seen to give a more volatile push as a series of events in major economies would influence investors' sentiment either towards inflation-hedged havens or equities.
Domestic equities will take shape this week depending upon the development in global markets and economies. The week will also mark the end of the last quarter of financial year FY22 and will also see the opening of the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23. Auto and metal stocks will be in focus ahead of their monthly data. Stocks are likely to scuffle if crude oil prices do not budge from their record highs and rising interest rates ahead in the week, however, a positive stance is not ruled out as well. Kremlin-Ukraine war and inflationary pressure will hold the dominance in leading markets.
On Friday, Sensex finished at 57,362.20 down by 233.48 points or 0.41%. Nifty 50 closed at 17,153 lower by 69.75 points or 0.40%. From March 21 - 25, the 30 scrip index has slumped over 0.5%, while the 50-scrip index took a massive beating and pulled back by a little over 1%.
From March 7 to March 17, both benchmarks have garnered nearly 10% return before correcting last week.
On last week's performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "After the recent 10% rally, the market has turned sideways with a negative bias due to increase in commodity prices, tightening monetary policy and inflationary pressure. The domestic market is showing strong resilience but to sustain the trend a lot will depend on the outcome of the war & commodity prices."
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities on last week's session said, "Nifty remained sideward before ending the session with a marginal loss. The benchmark index found support at the rising trendline on the daily chart for the second consecutive session."
Going forward, markets' mood will swing as investors will gauge US job and inflation data, Eurozone inflation, crude oil prices, and development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
US is set to announce its March job report on Friday which is expected to provide much-needed clarity in US Fed's approach for rate hikes. Economists at Reuters poll, expect the U.S. economy to have added 475,000 jobs after 678,000 were created in February. Further, these economists expect average hourly earnings to rise 5.5% on a year-over-year basis, while the unemployment rate is seen to trail down to 3.7%. A case for continued strength US labor market indicates the case for a more aggressive stance of interest rate hikes as the Fed armors to battle record-high inflation.
Also, the US will announce its February inflation data ahead of the job report, on Thursday. US consumer price index has reached a 40-year high at 7.9% in January resulting in Fed hiking rates by a quarter of a percentage point and penciling for a further six more rate hikes ahead.
Meanwhile, the Eurozone will be announcing its inflation data on Friday. The annual rate in the Euro Area skyrocketed to a new all-time high of 5.9% in February of 2022 due to energy prices escalating to record highs. Expectations are that eurozone inflation could surpass 6% and even reach fresh levels amidst surging energy prices coupled with crude oil prices. ECB maintains a 2% inflation target.
Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB in an interview on March 26 said, "The war is expected to have a considerable impact on the global economy, and especially on the European economy due to Europe’s proximity to Russia and dependence on Russian gas and oil. It will likely lower euro area growth and push up inflation in the short term through higher energy and commodity prices, confidence effects, and the disruption of international trade."
When asked about the worst-case scenario of 7.1% inflation in 2022, Lagarde said, "This is not the baseline scenario in the ECB’s staff projections. It is also important to stress that, in all our scenarios, inflation is expected to decrease and settle at levels around our two percent target in 2024." On rate hikes, She said, "Our forward guidance is very clear about the conditions that we need to see before we would consider raising interest rates."
Against the backdrop, oil prices and bond yields will further sway markets. So far this year, crude oil prices have boiled to new records with about a 50% rise due to sanctions imposed by major economies as an act to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 10-year Treasury yields have reached nearly three-year highs as markets struggle to maintain sustainability amidst soaring inflation.
Geojit's Nair said, "After a strong rally last week, the market turned sideways with a negative bias as global cues haunted domestic investors forcing them to stay sidelined. Elevated crude prices, tightening monetary policy by Fed, higher inflation levels along with rising covid cases in parts of the world led to this downtrend. FIIs turning into buying mode is a positive for the market, however, due to the ongoing global uncertainties, domestic retail investors lacked the confidence to take fresh positions. Ease in covid restrictions in India is a boost to sectors like hospitality, multiplex, transportation, etc leading to its outperformance."
"The domestic market will continue to follow global developments. An end to the war & rise in oil supply can help India to sustain its resilience or else high volatility will be a concern in the short-term," Nair added.
LKP Securities technical analyst said, "Going ahead, the choppiness is likely to continue as long as the Nifty remains below 17330. On the lower end, support is visible at 17000, below which the current trend may change to a negative one. However, a decisive move above 17330 may induce a directional trend in the market."