After recording a strong rally for two weeks, Indian markets turned to a cautious tone moving sideways and settling in red in the last one. Sensex and Nifty 50 hold near 57,360 and 17,150-mark. Both the benchmarks saw a negative bias last week due to raging inflation, monetary policy tightening, higher commodity prices, and concerns of Russia's Ukraine invasion that seems to not calm down anytime soon as peace talks are dandling. There seems to be a resistance in sustaining the upward trend that was witnessed before last week in the domestic equities. However, this week is seen to give a more volatile push as a series of events in major economies would influence investors' sentiment either towards inflation-hedged havens or equities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}