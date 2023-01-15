Markets week ahead: Major Q3 earnings, WPI, FIIs flow among key factors to watch

Talking about the weekly performance that ended January 13, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research of Religare Broking said, "Markets remained in the consolidation mood for yet another week and ended with modest gains. The beginning was upbeat, tracking favourable global cues however gains fizzled out in the following sessions citing mixed signals. The recovery in the final session aided the index to end higher, thanks to favourable macroeconomic data and a rebound in IT majors post earnings. Eventually, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, settled at 17,956.60 and 60,261.18 levels. Among the sectoral pack, IT, metal and auto-posted strong gains while defensive viz. FMCG and pharma trade subdued. Meanwhile, the broader indices underperformed the benchmark and ended marginally lower.