The start of the first week from January 2-6 of trading in 2023 began on a bullish note, however, gains were erased soon after as factors for optimism narrowed to basically disappearing leading Indian markets to record a 3-day selloff. FOMC minutes' continuation of hawkish approach, cautiousness over upcoming major Q3 earnings, and FIIs selling pushed Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 away from their psychological levels of 60,000 and 18,000 by end of Friday. In the coming week, major IT sector Q3 earnings along with key economic data are likely to play a key role in setting the markets' tone. Surprisingly, the Nifty 50 is seen to reach around 18,300 levels!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}